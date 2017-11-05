Edward Arias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edward Arias, PA
Offers telehealth
Edward Arias, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Edward Arias works at
Jose M Ramirez MD7600 Hospital Dr Ste H, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 689-6160
- Aetna
I just love him!! He is super sweet and also can be sassy, yet very professional!! He is the best I’ve ever been to. I hate doctors and was reluctant to even go to one after finding out that I have a rare kidney disease. He has changed my mind. I’ve been a patient to him since 2014 and hope to continue until my transplant happens and even after for my after-care!! Simply put... He is the best!!
About Edward Arias, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922018993
Edward Arias accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edward Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edward Arias works at
4 patients have reviewed Edward Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.