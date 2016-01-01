Edward Acosta, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edward Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edward Acosta, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Edward Acosta, LPC is a Counselor in Mission, TX.
Edward Acosta works at
Locations
Pina and Acosta Counseling Associates900 Plaza Dr Ste 1, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 600-7123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Edward Acosta, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1407865843
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Pan American
