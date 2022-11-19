Overview

Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 2 years of experience. They graduated from Masters Of Science In Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Ut Arlington and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.



Eduardo Torres works at Olga Joukovski MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.