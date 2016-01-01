Eduardo Eizner Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eduardo Eizner Sr, MFT
Overview
Eduardo Eizner Sr, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salinas, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11 Maple St Ste C, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 595-2074
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eduardo Eizner Sr?
About Eduardo Eizner Sr, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1699807628
Frequently Asked Questions
Eduardo Eizner Sr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Eizner Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Eizner Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Eizner Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.