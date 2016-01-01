Eduardo Chapa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Eduardo Chapa, PA-C
Eduardo Chapa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Locations
El Centro De Corazon -magnolia7037 Capitol St, Houston, TX 77011 Directions (713) 928-9560
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Eduardo Chapa, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790710036
Eduardo Chapa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eduardo Chapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Eduardo Chapa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Chapa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Chapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Chapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.