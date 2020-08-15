Dr. Edra Spevack, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spevack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edra Spevack, ND
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edra Spevack, ND is a Naturopath in Newnan, GA.
Dr. Spevack works at
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
She listens to her patients and is thorough, friendly, professional and knows her trade exceptionally well.
- Naturopathy
- English
- 1700107521
