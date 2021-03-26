Edna Schaefer, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edna Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edna Schaefer, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Edna Schaefer, LMHC is a Counselor in Orange Park, FL.
Edna Schaefer works at
Locations
-
1
Edna Schaefer, LMHC406 Mcintosh Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 375-1243
-
2
ES Counseling, LLC2233 Park Ave Ste 301, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 305-8380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edna Schaefer?
Edna has been my therapist since December of 2020- she’s insightful and down-to-earth. She listens- takes notes- and is able to help you piece together why you are the way you are based on your background and life experiences. I’ve had 3 therapists over the course of 10 years and I can honestly say they pale in comparison to Edna. She is my first experience with what I have always envisioned a good therapist should be.
About Edna Schaefer, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1023282985
Frequently Asked Questions
Edna Schaefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edna Schaefer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edna Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edna Schaefer works at
11 patients have reviewed Edna Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edna Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edna Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edna Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.