Edna Esquer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edna Esquer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edna Esquer, FNP
Overview
Edna Esquer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Calexico, CA.
Edna Esquer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Estrada Jaime MD1001 E US Highway 98 Ste 1, Calexico, CA 92231 Directions (760) 618-0261
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edna Esquer?
About Edna Esquer, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952310898
Frequently Asked Questions
Edna Esquer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edna Esquer works at
Edna Esquer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edna Esquer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edna Esquer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edna Esquer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.