Edmundo Barreto, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edmundo Barreto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edmundo Barreto, NP
Overview
Edmundo Barreto, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Edmundo Barreto works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Skin Center - Lehigh Acres615 Williams Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972 Directions (239) 799-5085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edmundo Barreto?
About Edmundo Barreto, NP
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346909421
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Edmundo Barreto using Healthline FindCare.
Edmundo Barreto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edmundo Barreto works at
Edmundo Barreto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edmundo Barreto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edmundo Barreto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edmundo Barreto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.