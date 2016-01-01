See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Edmund Neumaier

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Edmund Neumaier is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clair Shores, MI. 

Edmund Neumaier works at Bi County Physicians in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bi County Physicians
    21600 Harper Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 800-1001

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Edmund Neumaier

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942711452
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

