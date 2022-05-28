Edlyne Thelusma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edlyne Thelusma, MA
Overview
Edlyne Thelusma, MA is a Counselor in Miramar, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Miramar, FL 33023 Directions (888) 982-7956
-
2
Mindquest Cmhc Inc6151 Miramar Pkwy Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33023 Directions (305) 814-3437
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had prior experiences in counseling and came in not expecting much due to my prior experiences with my past therapists as a teen. I love how she listens without passing any judgment. I have been going through so much in my relationship that it was affecting my job. She often knows just what to say to help me see things from a different point of view. I am glad I used my Lyra benefits through my job. I am so grateful. I have been telling my friends about her and referred my classmate to her.
About Edlyne Thelusma, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1134370869
