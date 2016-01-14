Editha Tanig-Sanjongco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, FNP-BC
Overview
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA.
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary and Specialty Care California3501 S Harbor Blvd Fl 1, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 929-2300
-
2
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco?
When I became a patient of Edith's I felt I had a family member who was apart of my team. She is so concerned for her patients, works to get every benefit to assist your improving health, has a rapore with all of her team members and seeks council and approval so your care is not delayed. She is the old school family doctor using the web site communications to keep in constant contact with you. She answers all of my questions and is willing to do research for me. Count me a fan!
About Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992148092
Frequently Asked Questions
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco works at
3 patients have reviewed Editha Tanig-Sanjongco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.