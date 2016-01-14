See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Ana, CA
Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA. 

Editha Tanig-Sanjongco works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary and Specialty Care California
    3501 S Harbor Blvd Fl 1, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 929-2300
  2. 2
    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-0068
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2016
    When I became a patient of Edith's I felt I had a family member who was apart of my team. She is so concerned for her patients, works to get every benefit to assist your improving health, has a rapore with all of her team members and seeks council and approval so your care is not delayed. She is the old school family doctor using the web site communications to keep in constant contact with you. She answers all of my questions and is willing to do research for me. Count me a fan!
    Jay Spencer in Westminster, CA — Jan 14, 2016
    About Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992148092
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Editha Tanig-Sanjongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Editha Tanig-Sanjongco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Editha Tanig-Sanjongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

