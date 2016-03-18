See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Edith Saville, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Edith Saville, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Edith Saville works at Hillcrest Family Health Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hillcrest Family Health Center
    4094 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 515-2143
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2016
    Each time I've seen Edith Saville I have had good experiences with her. Very friendly, knowledgeable and always willing to spend time with me to ensure I'm comfortable with everything we have discussed. I would recommend Edith Saville to family & friends. You should too.
    David in San Diego, California — Mar 18, 2016
    About Edith Saville, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730567678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edith Saville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Edith Saville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Edith Saville works at Hillcrest Family Health Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Edith Saville’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Edith Saville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Saville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Saville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Saville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

