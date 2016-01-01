Edith Mintz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edith Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edith Mintz, PA-C
Edith Mintz, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Edith Mintz works at
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 304-5332
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1922431576
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Edith Mintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edith Mintz accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edith Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Edith Mintz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Mintz, there are benefits to both methods.