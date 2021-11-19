See All Family Doctors in Elkhart, IN
Edith Fraire, RN

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Edith Fraire, RN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. 

Edith Fraire works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart
    3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Edith Fraire, RN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1083228829
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Edith Fraire, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edith Fraire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Edith Fraire has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Edith Fraire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Edith Fraire works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. View the full address on Edith Fraire’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Edith Fraire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Fraire.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Fraire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Fraire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

