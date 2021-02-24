Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Parker, OD
Dr. Edgar Parker, OD is an Optometrist in Chico, CA.
Costco Hearing Aid #10112100 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR PKWY, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 893-0288
I had a great experience he was caring, competent and had good technology. I appreciate that he was very knowledgeable! A+ on covid cleanliness too. Saw him wiping everything down after I left. His receptionist was also friendly and polite.
- Optometry
- English
- 1447471511
