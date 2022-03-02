Edgar Moreno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Edgar Moreno, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Edgar Moreno, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Edgar Moreno works at
J. Chandrasekhar Inc.6001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is professional, knowledgeable, efficient and on top of that, a nice person.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003381583
Edgar Moreno accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edgar Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
