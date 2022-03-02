See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Edgar Moreno, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Edgar Moreno, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Edgar Moreno works at J. Chandrasekhar Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    J. Chandrasekhar Inc.
    6001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-8477
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Mar 02, 2022
    He is professional, knowledgeable, efficient and on top of that, a nice person.
    Susan Elizabeth Goodman — Mar 02, 2022
    About Edgar Moreno, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1003381583
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edgar Moreno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Edgar Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Edgar Moreno works at J. Chandrasekhar Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Edgar Moreno’s profile.

    Edgar Moreno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edgar Moreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edgar Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edgar Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

