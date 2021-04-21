See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3800 W Broward Blvd # 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 (954) 587-1008
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 21, 2021
    There is no Nobel Prize or Stars that can justify how awesome and excellent this man is. I came into his office more than a year ago in the worse condition I was my whole life, and now I feel better than in my teens because of the treatment he had given me. May God bless him and his family.
    Marcos Delmas — Apr 21, 2021
    About Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801308317
