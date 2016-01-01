Eden Matthews, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eden Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Eden Matthews, LPC is a Counselor in Foley, AL.
Eden Matthews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Verlee V Young Lcsw Acsw Pip LLC307 S McKenzie St Ste 111, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 955-1232
-
2
Eden Matthews316 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 269-5936
About Eden Matthews, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598818544
Frequently Asked Questions
Eden Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eden Matthews works at
Eden Matthews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eden Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eden Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eden Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.