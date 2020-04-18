See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Eden Huang, MPH

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Eden Huang, MPH is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

Eden Huang works at El Rio Community Health Centers in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Rio - Southeast Clinic
    6950 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 670-3909
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 18, 2020
    Absolutely love my pcp - she is extremely professional , kind and meticulous. I have never felt her office feeling unsure or with questions.
    Apr 18, 2020
    Photo: Eden Huang, MPH
    About Eden Huang, MPH

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285037648
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eden Huang, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eden Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eden Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eden Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eden Huang works at El Rio Community Health Centers in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Eden Huang’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Eden Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eden Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eden Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eden Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

