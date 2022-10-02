See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Turabo, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Marcial works at Primary Care and Educational Center of Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care and Educational Center of Miami
    13205 SW 137th Ave Ste 231, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 290-9192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Electrical Muscle Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2022
    Excellent knowledge, How He explained to me everything. Took His taking to go through the details
    — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841694221
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Turabo, Puerto Rico
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cuba
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcial has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcial accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Marcial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcial works at Primary Care and Educational Center of Miami in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marcial’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcial. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcial.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

