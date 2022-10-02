Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP
Overview
Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Turabo, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Marcial works at
Locations
Primary Care and Educational Center of Miami13205 SW 137th Ave Ste 231, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (786) 290-9192
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledge, How He explained to me everything. Took His taking to go through the details
About Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841694221
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Del Turabo, Puerto Rico
- Cuba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcial has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcial accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcial speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcial. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.