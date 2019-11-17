Edalyn Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Edalyn Johnson, CNP
Overview
Edalyn Johnson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 4120 Ellison St NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 821-9609
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Practioner Johnson is knowledgeable, compassionate and an all around great person. She specializes in women's health care and knows her stuff!
About Edalyn Johnson, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710935200
Frequently Asked Questions
