Ebony Booker, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ebony Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ebony Booker, LCSW
Overview
Ebony Booker, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Athens, GA.
Ebony Booker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy160 Tracy St Unit 10, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ebony Booker?
About Ebony Booker, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1689288045
Frequently Asked Questions
Ebony Booker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ebony Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ebony Booker works at
Ebony Booker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ebony Booker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ebony Booker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ebony Booker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.