Eboni Brown Freeman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Eboni Brown Freeman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Eboni Brown Freeman works at Harvard Cardiovascular in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Turnersville, New Jersey
    52 Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Dec 31, 2017
    Dr. Freeman is honestly the best doctor I have ever had! She is very knowledgeable, patient, kind, and will go out of her way to accommodate you. You'll feel immediately comfortable with her. She never treats you like a number and is genuinely interested in what you have to say. I am so lucky to have found Eboni when i did, and would recommend her to everybody.
    About Eboni Brown Freeman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083939235
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Family University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eboni Brown Freeman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eboni Brown Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eboni Brown Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eboni Brown Freeman works at Harvard Cardiovascular in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Eboni Brown Freeman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Eboni Brown Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eboni Brown Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eboni Brown Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eboni Brown Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

