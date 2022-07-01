Earlene Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Earlene Joseph, PA-C
Earlene Joseph, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Orlando Medical Center Pl.7800 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 282-2244
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
No one like them take the time to explain about your conditions and how to manage them. I can tell that thanks to Earlene Joseph, Physician assistance to Doctor Coskun, my health is under an excellent care, also my family's. These are doctors that really , have a vast knowledge, experience and such a dedication. It’s rare to find doctors that combine such personal touches and attention for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. Dr. Coskun is excellent, has assisted my husband, myself when Earlene isn't available, she takes care of my daughter as well. We thank God we found them. We will never change to any other medical practice. You can trust them, they are always available even if you don't have an appointment. Gina is another jewel on that office, God bless them all.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891056875
Earlene Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Earlene Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Earlene Joseph.
