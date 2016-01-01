Dr. Earle Nakagawa, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakagawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earle Nakagawa, OD
Overview
Dr. Earle Nakagawa, OD is an Optometrist in Kaneohe, HI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 45-1123 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 201, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 247-6696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakagawa?
About Dr. Earle Nakagawa, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1306996251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakagawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakagawa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakagawa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakagawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.