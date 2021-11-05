Dr. Earl Griffith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Griffith, PHD
Dr. Earl Griffith, PHD is a Psychologist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
Earl E. Griffith Ph.d.120 Sw 6th St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-4437
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Grif's office was the only place that even answered the phone when I was tirelessly searching for a therapist for my daughter. I was apprehensive that my teenage daughter may not relate well to an older gentleman, but the office manager was super friendly and happy to answer all of my questions. I took a chance since no one else even took my insurance and to my surprise Dr. Grif was absolutely AMAZING with her! It took her a couple visits to really open up but now after only about a month we have already seen a drastic improvement with her. I highly recommend Dr. Grif!
About Dr. Earl Griffith, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1215093273
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Dr. Griffith accepts online and phone scheduling.