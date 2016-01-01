See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Dylan Irish, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Dylan Irish, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dylan Irish, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dylan Irish works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix
    740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 234-6263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dylan Irish?

Photo: Dylan Irish, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Dylan Irish, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dylan Irish to family and friends

Dylan Irish's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dylan Irish

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dylan Irish, PA-C.

About Dylan Irish, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1134785967
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dylan Irish, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dylan Irish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dylan Irish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dylan Irish works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dylan Irish’s profile.

Dylan Irish has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dylan Irish.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dylan Irish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dylan Irish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.