Dylan Guiney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dylan Guiney
Overview
Dylan Guiney is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA.
Locations
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Huntington Beach18700 Main St Ste 108, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 274-9712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Dylan’s for a few years, he is very caring and knowledgeable. Makes me feel at ease and is patient in answering any and all questions. Definitely recommend. Thank you!
About Dylan Guiney
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295242410
Frequently Asked Questions
Dylan Guiney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dylan Guiney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dylan Guiney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dylan Guiney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dylan Guiney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dylan Guiney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.