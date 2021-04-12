See All Psychologists in Katy, TX
Psychology
Overview

Dr. Dyanna Villesca, PHD is a Psychologist in Katy, TX. They graduated from University of Houston / University Park.

Dr. Villesca works at Katy Psychological Services, PLLC in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Falcon West Professional Office Park
    24546 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 (832) 913-8747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 12, 2021
    Dr. Villesca was very attentive and helpful during my conciliation and testing. After testing, she provided many resources in response to my scores. Would recommend her to anyone needed an ADHD test.
    About Dr. Dyanna Villesca, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083931307
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

