Dr. Dwight Reynolds, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dwight Reynolds, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Palmetto Bay Centre15715 S Dixie Hwy Ste 327, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 234-0776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dwight is undeniably an amazing human and it definitely shows in his practice. When I started treatment for grief, I couldn't even imagine a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel and in a short time (much shorter than i dreamed) everything seems to be lighter, i feel lighter, i actually have hope again and it's so good not to feel so sad and angry all of the time... it feels good to feel good again. I highly recommend Dr. Dwight, he has been a great great anchor for me in a time that was so very dark and lonely i just wanted to disappear. Thank you Dr. Dwight. My husband thanks you and my family thanks you.
- Clinical Psychology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295890663
- Cleveland VA Med Ctr
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Franklin and Marshall College
