Dr. Dwight Reynolds, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Reynolds works at Palmetto Bay Centre in Palmetto Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.