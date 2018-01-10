See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Dwight Davis, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dwight Davis, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dwight Davis works at Corpus Christi Allergy, Asthma & Dermatology Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James A Caplin MD
    2502 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2018
    I cannot sing the praises of Mr. Davis enough! I have been coming to the allergy center where he is employed for many years and he is honestly the first person there to explain to me in depth what is going on with my allergies and asthma. He asks questions and listens to your answers. He tries to put the puzzle pieces together to figure out what is going on and to figure out the best course of action. Never once did I feel as if he was in a hurry and needed to move on to another patient.
    Maria in Corpus Christi, Tx — Jan 10, 2018
    About Dwight Davis, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821441841
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dwight Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dwight Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dwight Davis works at Corpus Christi Allergy, Asthma & Dermatology Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dwight Davis’s profile.

    Dwight Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dwight Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dwight Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dwight Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
