Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwain Porter, DC
Dr. Dwain Porter, DC is a Chiropractor in Ashland, KY.
- 1 715 Wheatley Rd, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-1148
I have gone to Dr. Porter since 2003 when I was in high school. At the time I was training for football and he helped me develop a workout plan while helping me with a couple injuries that occurred. What sets Dr. Porter apart is both his ability to effectively communicate with patients while also having a background in nutrition, having written books and helping people with their nutrition plans. Based on my many times seeing him over the years, five stars and I'd give him more if I could.
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
