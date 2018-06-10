See All Physicians Assistants in Huntington Beach, CA
Dustin Shea, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Dustin Shea, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dustin Shea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Dustin Shea works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-0068
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dustin Shea?

    Jun 10, 2018
    Dr. Dustin shea is Such a great experience. Very excellent and compassionate doctor. He Took all the time to go over my questions. I left the clinic already feeling better.
    Jehan in La Habra , CA — Jun 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dustin Shea, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dustin Shea, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dustin Shea to family and friends

    Dustin Shea's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dustin Shea

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dustin Shea, PA-C.

    About Dustin Shea, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245361195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dustin Shea, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dustin Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dustin Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dustin Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dustin Shea works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dustin Shea’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dustin Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dustin Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dustin Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dustin Shea, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.