Dustin Latimer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dustin Latimer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Dustin Latimer works at Callen - Lorde Community Health Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Callen Audre Lorde Community
    356 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 271-7200
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Dusty is an amazing health provider. Not only is he well knowledgeable about how to best assist his patient's conditions but he follows up and takes time to ask about prior visits. I always look forward to my visits with him even when there are difficult medical issues to discuss. You won't find a better PA as far as I'm concerned.
    — Jun 26, 2020
    Photo: Dustin Latimer, PA-C
    About Dustin Latimer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760715213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dustin Latimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dustin Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dustin Latimer works at Callen - Lorde Community Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dustin Latimer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dustin Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Latimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dustin Latimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dustin Latimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

