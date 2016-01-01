See All Physicians Assistants in Mullins, SC
Dustin Hayes, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dustin Hayes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mullins, SC. 

Dustin Hayes works at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Marion Medical Center
    2829 E Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    About Dustin Hayes, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376197384
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Marion Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dustin Hayes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dustin Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dustin Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dustin Hayes works at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins, SC. View the full address on Dustin Hayes’s profile.

    Dustin Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dustin Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dustin Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

