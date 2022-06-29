Dustan Barabas, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dustan Barabas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dustan Barabas, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dustan Barabas, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dustan Barabas works at
Locations
Dr. Dustan A Barabas, P.C.912 Main St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 629-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barabas has really helped me with severe anxiety and depression. He uses cognitive behavioral therapy to help me challenge negative thoughts. He is flexible in scheduling and has reasonable rates. He really cares about his patients and wants them to get better. He is very honest in his feedback and his practice. I'm grateful he continues to help me conquer my fears.
About Dustan Barabas, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073715611
Education & Certifications
- Danville State Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Marywood University
Frequently Asked Questions
