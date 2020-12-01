See All Clinical Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Luke works at Victorious Beginnings, LLC in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kayenta Therapy Center
    9414 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 423-4102
  2. 2
    4966 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 847-7394

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1295938561
    Education & Certifications

    • Richmond Area Multi-Services
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

