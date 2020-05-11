Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Thomas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Duane Thomas, PHD is a Psychologist in Catonsville, MD.
Locations
Bioanalytical Laboratories Inc405 Frederick Rd Ste 158, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 747-1265
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son received great care and truly benefited from his counseling sessions with Dr. Thomas.
About Dr. Duane Thomas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1508298423
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.