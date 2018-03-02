See All Chiropractors in Kennewick, WA
Overview

Dr. Duane Snyder, DC is a Chiropractor in Kennewick, WA. 

Dr. Snyder works at Snyder Chiropractic Center Ps. in Kennewick, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Snyder Chiropractic Center Ps.
    3205 W Kennewick Ave Ste C, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 783-2250
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Mar 02, 2018
    Dr. Synder has been my Chiropractor for many years & trying to fix a problem we were unaware of until recently.after using his compassionate & concern he help me to figure out I needed surgery. He never hurries, Your well being is always in the front of his mind.he explains the details of his treatments & details exercises that can help with total recovery. He has a great bedside manner & always listens well! I give Doc a 5 stars. The office team all have that kind and warm attitude.
    Jeannette Boehmler in West Richland, WA — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Duane Snyder, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972720514
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Snyder Chiropractic Center Ps. in Kennewick, WA. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

