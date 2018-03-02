Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Snyder, DC
Overview
Dr. Duane Snyder, DC is a Chiropractor in Kennewick, WA.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
Snyder Chiropractic Center Ps.3205 W Kennewick Ave Ste C, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 783-2250
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Synder has been my Chiropractor for many years & trying to fix a problem we were unaware of until recently.after using his compassionate & concern he help me to figure out I needed surgery. He never hurries, Your well being is always in the front of his mind.he explains the details of his treatments & details exercises that can help with total recovery. He has a great bedside manner & always listens well! I give Doc a 5 stars. The office team all have that kind and warm attitude.
About Dr. Duane Snyder, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972720514
Dr. Snyder works at
