Dr. Duane Rowe, OD
Overview
Dr. Duane Rowe, OD is an Optometrist in Hilo, HI.
Locations
Dar Enterprises Inc325 E Makaala St Ste 101, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-2197
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowe has a very good attention to each individual's needs, and spends good energy on eye health. He has impressive professionalism and definitely enjoys what he does. I would recommend him for eye health care, if you don't need surgery.
About Dr. Duane Rowe, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
