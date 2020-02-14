Dr. Isava has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Isava, PHD
Overview
Dr. Duane Isava, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Millersville, MD.
Locations
Halcyon Wellness Center LLC8229 Cloverleaf Dr Ste 425, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (541) 554-9777
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. D both as a colleague and as a family therapist. He was so good with my teen-age son; knew how to "make it real" and I watched the realization of my son's behaviors and their impact on people he loved finally sink in.
About Dr. Duane Isava, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Isava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isava.
