Drewid Poulos, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Drewid Poulos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chester, SC.
Drewid Poulos works at
Locations
MUSC Health Lowrys Primary Care517 Doctors Ct, Chester, SC 29706 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Drewid Poulos, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1336423599
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Chester Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Drewid Poulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Drewid Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
