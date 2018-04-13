Dr. Drew McPhail, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew McPhail, DC
Overview
Dr. Drew McPhail, DC is a Chiropractor in Summerville, SC.
Dr. McPhail works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Drew K Mcphail Chiropractor1709 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 873-2225
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McPhail and his entire staff truly care about their patients health. I had recently moved to the area and was in need of a chiropractor. I read his personal story on a flyer in the newspaper and took a chance. I am so glad I did!!! He is constantly educating himself, and his staff, with new techniques to continue to give the best possible care to his patients. I definitely recommend McPhail Chiropractic.
About Dr. Drew McPhail, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1760578645
Dr. McPhail has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPhail works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhail.
