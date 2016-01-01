Drew Lambourne accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Drew Lambourne, PA
Overview
Drew Lambourne, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Drew Lambourne works at
Locations
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 553-3113Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 553-3113Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Drew Lambourne, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184930786
Frequently Asked Questions
