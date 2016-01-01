Drew Kandilakis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Drew Kandilakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Drew Kandilakis
Overview
Drew Kandilakis is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Drew Kandilakis works at
Locations
NeuroTesting Group1430 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (312) 877-0035
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Drew Kandilakis
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Greek
- 1316971369
Drew Kandilakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Drew Kandilakis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Drew Kandilakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Drew Kandilakis speaks Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Drew Kandilakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Drew Kandilakis.
