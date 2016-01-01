See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Drew Kandilakis

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Drew Kandilakis is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Drew Kandilakis works at NeuroTesting Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroTesting Group
    1430 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 877-0035
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Drew Kandilakis

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1316971369
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Drew Kandilakis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Drew Kandilakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Drew Kandilakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Drew Kandilakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Drew Kandilakis works at NeuroTesting Group in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Drew Kandilakis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Drew Kandilakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Drew Kandilakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Drew Kandilakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Drew Kandilakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

