Dr. Appling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew Appling, OD
Overview
Dr. Drew Appling, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Appling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sams Pharmacy4400 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 989-2525
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appling?
Very detailed in performing examinations.
About Dr. Drew Appling, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861551889
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appling accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appling works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Appling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.