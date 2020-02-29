Drew Alikakos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Drew Alikakos, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Drew Alikakos, MS is a Psychologist in West Chester, PA.
Locations
Addiction & Psychological Therapy Inc.811 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 308-2290
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Drew has guided me through the some of the most difficult periods of my life. I have recommended him to my friends in need and several of them have had positive experiences as well. Very productive sessions that provide useful life skills that can be practiced immediately
About Drew Alikakos, MS
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Drew Alikakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Drew Alikakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Drew Alikakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Drew Alikakos.
