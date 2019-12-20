Dr. Dr Shenan Spraberry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spraberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dr Shenan Spraberry, PHD
Dr. Dr Shenan Spraberry, PHD is a Counselor in Arlington, TX.
Realign Health and Wellness Center3295 S Cooper St Ste 127, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 953-6316
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Spraberry is the BEST! My daughter has been going to her for awhile and she has changed tremendously with the guidance of Dr. Spraberry.
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas at Houston
Dr. Spraberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spraberry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spraberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spraberry speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spraberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spraberry.
