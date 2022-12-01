Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D
Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Blair Wellness Group9454 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 890-3364
If I did not know how much time, energy, and effort Doctor Blair puts into my treatment, I would say she is a miracle worker. Her level of devotion and attention to detail is second to none. She constantly goes above and beyond in providing the most customized care, taking into consideration all my needs. She seamlessly balances what would be many full time treatments, with all of my disorders and issues. Doctor Blair meets not only my clinical needs, but my life situation and predicament, none of which is simple. Every single thing she does is to the highest standard imaginable. Never before have I experienced having someone be so on my side, and being treated with so much understanding. Never have I been able to handle seeing the reality of my life so clearly. I lived in a distorted and deluded bubble, thinking I could escape consequences, even though I only got sicker. I am learning so much from Doctor Blair constantly. How to change every aspect of my life, for the better.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair speaks Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
