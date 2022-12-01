See All Clinical Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Blair works at Blair Wellness Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blair Wellness Group
    9454 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 890-3364

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 01, 2022
    If I did not know how much time, energy, and effort Doctor Blair puts into my treatment, I would say she is a miracle worker. Her level of devotion and attention to detail is second to none. She constantly goes above and beyond in providing the most customized care, taking into consideration all my needs. She seamlessly balances what would be many full time treatments, with all of my disorders and issues. Doctor Blair meets not only my clinical needs, but my life situation and predicament, none of which is simple. Every single thing she does is to the highest standard imaginable. Never before have I experienced having someone be so on my side, and being treated with so much understanding. Never have I been able to handle seeing the reality of my life so clearly. I lived in a distorted and deluded bubble, thinking I could escape consequences, even though I only got sicker. I am learning so much from Doctor Blair constantly. How to change every aspect of my life, for the better.
    About Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1366607012
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blair works at Blair Wellness Group in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blair’s profile.

    Dr. Blair speaks Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

